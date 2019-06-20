Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms to Yorkshire as torrential rain and lightning set to hit

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms to Yorkshire, as torrential rain and lightning are set to hit.

This weather warning is in place from 3pm on Sunday 23 June to 23.59pm on Monday 24 June.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms to Yorkshire, as torrential rain and lightning are set to hit.

The Met Office said: “Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain and lightning, with possible flooding and disruption to travel.”

Sunday 23 June is set to see heavy rain, which will turn thundery at times. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are also set to develop between bands of rain, particularly on Monday afternoon.

“Where thunderstorms do develop, 20 to 30 mm rain may fall locally in an hour, and close to 40 mm of rain may fall in two or three hours,” said the Met Office.

What to expect from these weather warnings

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Looking further ahead

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 24 June to Wednesday 3 July said: “Unsettled weather dominates on Monday with a band of heavy rain pushing northeastwards across the northern half of the UK, but with heavy showers breaking out in parts of the south.

“There's a risk of thunderstorms bringing some torrential downpours across central and eastern England where it could be very warm.

“This unsettled theme continues through the middle of the week, with further bouts of heavy rain and thunderstorms likely, especially for central and eastern areas.”

“As we approach the end of June there may be more in the way of dry and settled weather, with temperatures mostly near normal.”