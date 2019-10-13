More than an inch of rain could fall on Yorkshire in just 12 hours on Monday

Parts of Yorkshire could face flooding as heavy rain sweeps across the country on Monday, the Met Office has said.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning stretching from Devon to West Yorkshire between midday and midnight on Monday.

Forecasters said the wet weather will move northwards across much of England on Monday, with the heaviest rain forecast for the afternoon and evening.

Cities including Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Manchester, London and Portsmouth are within the warning area.

While up to 25mm (0.98 inch) is likely to fall “quite widely”, some areas could see up to 60mm (2.3 inches), the Met Office said.

“This brings a risk of flooding and disruption, but the situation is uncertain, such that the likelihood of this across any given county is small,” the Met Office said.

The wet weather will follow an “unsettled” Sunday across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said.

Despite more wet weather on Monday, Mr Wilson said there is an “improving picture” for Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 16C.

He said while there will be some rain in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, it will be “drier” for the rest of the UK.

Currently there are three flood alerts in Yorkshire: on the Lower River Nidd, the tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby and the Upper River Ouse.