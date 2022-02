Freelance photographer Charlotte Graham was on watch for the aurora on the North Yorkshire estate on Friday and was rewarded with a stunning display across the dark skies of the Howardian Hills.

The lights can be seen above the Grade I-listed country house in her set of images.

The aurora is normally seen in more northerly latitudes closer to the Arctic Circle, but can be visible in the UK when a 'solar flare' and plasma release from the sun collide with the Earth's atmosphere.

Charlotte Graham captured the aurora above Castle Howard

The Lights have also been seen over the Yorkshire Dales in recent months.