With Storm Eunice still yet to hit, there has already been a number of disruptions and power outages across Yorkshire.
The Met Office had issued an amber warning for strong winds covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull over the evening, with yellow wind warnings in place as far south as Birmingham.
As Storm Dudley moved in during the afternoon, Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds, while Drumalbin in Scotland was hit by 71mph gales.
It comes ahead of Storm Eunice, with London North East Railway (LNER) warning customers with tickets for journeys between York and Leeds and London King’s Cross on Friday to move them to Thursday instead due to expected disruption and damage.
Last updated: Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 07:11
Train services
Something has got caught in the overhead wires between Shipley and Skipton, blocking the line.
High winds
If you’ve been outside in the last 24 hours you’ll know full well just how windy it has been.
And in Yorkshire the top wind speed recorded was 74mph, at Emley Moor.
That’s not too surprising - but at least the mast is okay!
M62 now open to high sided vehicles
The motorway was closed to high sided vehicles for most of the night.
Power cuts
Thousands of people in North Yorkshire were hit by power cuts overnight as Storm Dudley battered the area.
Around 14,000 people were left without power, but Northern Powergrid said 10,000 have now been restored.
The power cuts affected North Yorkshire, Durham and Teesside. Hundreds of homes in North Yorkshire are still without power, while some in South Yorkshire are also experiencing a lack of power.
The Northern Powergrid website says: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area.”
Another train warning!
This time from TPE...
Train warning
East Midlands Railway (EMR) is advising customers to consider travelling on Thursday and Saturday to avoid possible disruption from Friday’s Storm Eunice.
Due to the strong winds and rain, it is expected that there will be significant disruption on Friday across the network and trains will be required to travel much slower.
Tree blocks major road
Trees down in Sheffield
It’s been a busy day for the street clearing team in Sheffield!
Train line reopens
Nail it all down!
