Prince Charles will visit Yorkshire on Monday to meet people affected by floods

HRH Prince of Wales will visit Yorkshire on Monday to meet with volunteers and victims who were affected by flooding last month.

The heir to the British throne will be in the village of Fishlake, near Doncaster, which was one of the hardest hit communities when floods hit in November.

Thousands of people were affected by the flooding after the River Don burst its banks when a month's worth of rain fell in just 24 hours.

Around 1,000 homes were hit by the floods, as well as 200 businesses. More than 25 roads and four bridges were closed.

Prince Charles will visit The Old Butcher’s Café and Hare and Hounds pub, which have both suffered as a result of the floods, before going on to St Cuthbert's Church which has been converted into a temporary goods store and support centre.

He will also attend a reception at the town hall where he will meet people from Fishlake and the nearby villages of Bentley and Stainforth, which were also badly affected by the floods.

Drone footage shows extent of flooding in South Yorkshire

Before and after pictures show effect of 'biblical' South Yorkshire floods

Following the floods, an RAF Chinook helicopter was drafted in to help with the flood relief efforts, while the Army was also deployed to build temporary flood defences.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service pumped out more than 363 million litres of water in the eight days following the flooding.

A report released today (December 18) found efforts to tackle the North-South divide and improve living standards in Yorkshire could be undermined unless more is done to tackle the region's vulnerability to flooding.

The Conservative manifesto promised £4bn for flood defences, and many in the region will be waiting to see if the new Government delivers on its promises to the North.