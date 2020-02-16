Storm Dennis LIVE: Flooding, road closures and weather incidents in Yorkshire

Soldiers from the Highlanders based at Catterick Garrison help build flood defences in Mytholmroyd.
Storm Dennis continues to batter Yorkshire with strong wind and heavy rain

Our live blog aims to bring you the very latest from around the region. Check refreshing for latest updates.