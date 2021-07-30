The aftermath of Storm Christoph. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert, as Storm Evert caused chaos down south and warns that ‘it will get worse before it gets better’.

It was announced on its Twitter account that the storm will hit eastern parts of England between 11am and 10pm. The highest gusts recorded were across the southwest region of England; Isles of Scilly at 69mph, Isles of Wight at 66mph, Devon and Camborne at 55mph and Plymouth at 52mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why are storms named?

The decision to name storms was implemented by the Met Office in 2014, following America. On November 10, 2015, the first storm was named Abigail.

The Met Office believed that naming the storms would raise more awareness and alertness of them and how dangerous they can be.

It was also thought that by using names for each storm, the public can easily follow its status on all platforms; TV, radio, social media and so on.

How are they picked?

Just like with any democracy, the Met Office asks the public for suggestions for storm names.The most popular names are compiled into a list, as well as the names suggested by Met Eireann (the Irish Met Office).

The final selection of names are put in alphabetical order and they alternate between male and female names.