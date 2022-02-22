Storm Gladys: weather warnings issued for snow and wind across Scotland but Yorkshire looks in the clear

Weather warnings in Scotland:
There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.
There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
What about Yorkshire and other parts of the UK?
Whilst winds are expected to get up, there are currently no weather warnings in place for Yorkshire on Wednesday 23rd February.