Storm Lilian live: Leeds Bradford Airport delays and stage closures at Leeds Festival amid strong winds
Leeds Festival goers are facing the chaos of the storm as a yellow wind warning has also come into force covering northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.
Swinton Park hotel suffers power failure
Northern lines in Yorkshire impacted by Storm Lilian
Leeds Bradford Airport: Delays, diversions and cancellations
Planes are diverting away from landing at Leeds Bradford Airport this morning amid strong winds due to Storm Lilian.
At Leeds Bradford Airport, two flights were diverted to Liverpool, unable to land in the high winds.
The flights were arriving from Belfast and Dublin.
An 8.45am flight to Dublin from LBA was also cancelled.
Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season – the furthest the Met Office have got through the list since it was introduced – and the first since April.
Leeds Festival: Stage closures and delays to opening
Leeds Festival organisers have announced a delay to opening the arena and the closure of at least two stages on Friday due to Storm Lilian. The main acts of the festival are due to begin today, with the arena set to open at 11am.
However, organisers released a statement on Friday morning announcing an indefinite delay to opening the arena.
