The heavy rain caused flooding in Yorkshire.

Ten shocking photos of the flooding in and around Leeds

The heavy rain caused problems in Wetherby this weekend as car parks and sports pitches flooded.

Further afield, Tadcaster Albion's ground completely flooded and in roads were submerged in Castleford. Here are 10 photos of the flooding taken by Jonathan Gawthorpe and Simon Hulme.

A dog plays in the flooded Wetherby Ings sports pitches.

Flooded Wetherby Ings sports pitches.

Flooded Wetherby Ings sports pitches.

