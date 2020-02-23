Ten shocking photos of the flooding in and around Leeds
The heavy rain caused problems in Wetherby this weekend as car parks and sports pitches flooded.
Further afield, Tadcaster Albion's ground completely flooded and in roads were submerged in Castleford. Here are 10 photos of the flooding taken by Jonathan Gawthorpe and Simon Hulme.
1. Flooding in Yorkshire
A dog plays in the flooded Wetherby Ings sports pitches.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
0
2. Flooding in Yorkshire
A dog plays in the flooded Wetherby Ings sports pitches.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
3. Flooding in Yorkshire
Flooded Wetherby Ings sports pitches.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
4. Flooding in Yorkshire
Flooded Wetherby Ings sports pitches.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
View more