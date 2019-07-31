The most shocking pictures as extreme weather causes floods across Yorkshire
Torrential rain caused flash flooding across Yorkshire in the last 48 hours.
Here is a gallery of pictures from some of the worst-hit areas:
1. Bridge collapse
The collapsed bridge following heavy rainfall on Grinton moors, North Yorkshire. July 31, 2019. A bridge has collapsed as flash flooding hit part of North Yorkshire after almost a month's rain fell in four hours. SWNS
The clear-up begins following heavy rainfall in Grinton, North Yorkshire. July 31, 2019. A bridge has collapsed as flash flooding hit part of North Yorkshire after almost a month's rain fell in four hours. SWNS