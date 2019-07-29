These are the 22 flood warnings and alerts across Yorkshire

Twenty-two flood warnings and alerts have been issued across West Yorkshire due to the heavy rain over the weekend.
The rain has affected public transport and caused flooding. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.
There are currently 18 flood warnings in place - this means that flooding is expected and immediate action required.
Here are the areas affected by flood warnings in full on Monday, July 29.
Midgelden Brook at Bacup Road - Gauxholme
River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot
River Calder at Callis Bridge and Charlestown
River Calder at Central Todmorden
River Calder at Eastwood
River Calder at Hebden Bridge - Mytholm and Hebble End
River Calder at Todmorden from the Cricket Ground to the Railway Bridge
River Calder at Todmorden - Harley Wood
River Calder at Todmorden - Millwood
River Calder at Todmorden - Patmos Burnley Road
River Calder from Todmorden to Eastwood
River Spen and Canker Dyke at Ravensthorpe
River Spen and Lands Beck from Knowler Hill to Wormald Street, Liversedge
River Spen from Hunsworth to Brooklyn Road including Victoria Mills, Cleckheaton
River Spen from Wormald Street to Smithies Lane
River Spodden at Whitworth, Daniel Street
Walsden Water at Todmorden from Shade to Salford
Walsden Water at Walsden
Here are the areas with a flood alert - this means flooding is possible - be prepared
Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck
Lower River Calder catchment
Upper River Calder catchment
Upper River Irwell catchment with Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale, Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall
There are no 'severe' weather warnings in place at this time.