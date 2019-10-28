These are the flood warnings issued for Yorkshire

Have your say

Flood warnings have been issued across Yorkshire and the Humber today (Monday).

The region has been hit with nine flood warnings amidst rising river levels, with North Yorkshire the worst hit.

The rivers Don and Ouse are primarily affected by the warnings.

Areas outlined as being at risk include the River Ouse at Naburn Lock, Selby Dam, St George's Field and for the City's riverside properties.

The River Don at Stainforth, Trumfleet, Fishlake and Braithwaite have also been hit with flood warnings, as has the River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill.

Meanwhile, two areas around the North Sea coast at Hornsea and Easington/Kilnsea are at risk.

There are currently no flood warnings for West Yorkshire.