This is when heavy rain will hit Yorkshire as yellow weather warning issued for this weekend

Yorkshire is to be hit with a bout of unsettled weather this weekend with heavy downpours expected to hit over the next two days.

The Met Office has warned the hot weather will dampen on Saturday (July 27), with rain showers set to last throughout the weekend.

Heavy rainfall

A yellow weather warning is in place for Yorkshire from 9am Saturday until 3pm Sunday, as the warm temperatures give way to heavy showers.

The unsettled weather is expected to last throughout the weekend, with warnings it could lead to travel disruption and localised flooding.

However, the downpours will provide a brief reprieve from the scorching weather this week, with temperatures set to dip to a much cooler 23C.

The Met Office said: "Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in a few places and travel disruption.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions.”

Saturday and Sunday’s forecast

Saturday will bring a wet morning for most parts of the region, with the rain turning heavy at times which could pose a risk of localised flooding.

Later in the day, the rain will edge westwards and will clear across coastal areas, with temperatures feeling cool at around 23C.

The wet conditions will continue on Sunday, with a cloudy start giving way to patchy outbreaks of rain.

The weather will brighten and turn drier heading into the afternoon, with some sunny spells amid scattered showers in parts.