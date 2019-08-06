This is when heavy rain will hit Yorkshire this weekend as Met Office issue urgent weather warning

Have your say

Torrential rain is set to hit Yorkshire this weekend - as the Met Office have issued a severe weather warning.

'A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption' to the UK including Yorkshire this Friday, the Met Office said.

The Met Office warning said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

The warning was issued earlier this morning (August 6th).

Rain is expected for the majority of Friday, with the warning covering the entirety of the day.