This is when thunderstorms will hit Yorkshire today as yellow weather warning issued for four days

Yorkshire is to be hit with a bout of unsettled weather as thunderstorms are set to strike over the next four days.

The Met Office has warned the hot weather will spark scattered storms, with thunder expected to hit the region from Thursday afternoon.

Thunder and lightning

A yellow weather warning is in place for Yorkshire from 3pm Thursday until 4am Friday, as the tropical temperatures give way to thundery showers.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue for the next four days, with warnings of thunder and rain in place up until Sunday (July 28).

The storms could lead to some power cuts and travel delays, and there is potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in some areas.

The Met Office said: "There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a small chance of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

"There is a small chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus."

Thursday’s forecast

The weather will be hot and sunny across most parts of Yorkshire today, with temperatures climbing to a scorching 34 degrees C in some parts.

Scattered showers may develop during the afternoon, with these become heavy and thundery during the evening.

There is a risk the thunderstorms will bring hail tonight, although the unsettled conditions will clear north during the evening to become dry and largely clear, with the air feeling much fresher at a cool 17C.

Friday will see a dry and sunny start, with temperatures remaining very warm at 27 degrees C, but some thunder could strike later in the afternoon.