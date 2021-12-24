Thousands of homes and businesses protected from flooding in Yorkshire as new promenade opens

The £42m Humber: Hull Frontage scheme was funded by the Environment Agency to provide tidal flooding protection to 130,000 properties.

Centred around Victoria Pier and the Humber Dock Basin, members of the public were yesterday able to walk for the first time along a new raised promenade.

Built behind the new defence wall, which features glazed sections boasting views across the estuary, the aim is to ensure the city retains its historic and cultural links with the waterway.

Motorists driving through deep flood water on the A63 road into Hull during the 2007 floods

Hull Council’s leader Coun Daren Hale said: “Hull has the second-highest number of properties at flood risk in the UK outside of London, with 98 per cent of the city defined as at ‘high risk’ of flooding. This risk will only increase with the effects of climate change and rising sea levels, therefore construction of flood defences for the city is crucial.

“The Environment Agency has worked closely with the council, businesses and residents to ensure the scheme maintains the city’s connection to the Humber.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring the city is resilient and these vital defences are a significant step in the right direction.” Workers will remain on site until early in the New Year when they will be cleaning the area and removing safety fencing.