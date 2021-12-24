Thousands of homes and businesses protected from flooding in Yorkshire as new promenade opens

The completion of work to protect thousands of homes and businesses in Hull from flooding has been marked with the opening of a new promenade in the heart of the city.

By Sarah Freeman
Friday, 24th December 2021, 4:40 pm

The £42m Humber: Hull Frontage scheme was funded by the Environment Agency to provide tidal flooding protection to 130,000 properties.

Centred around Victoria Pier and the Humber Dock Basin, members of the public were yesterday able to walk for the first time along a new raised promenade.

Built behind the new defence wall, which features glazed sections boasting views across the estuary, the aim is to ensure the city retains its historic and cultural links with the waterway.

Motorists driving through deep flood water on the A63 road into Hull during the 2007 floods

Hull Council’s leader Coun Daren Hale said: “Hull has the second-highest number of properties at flood risk in the UK outside of London, with 98 per cent of the city defined as at ‘high risk’ of flooding. This risk will only increase with the effects of climate change and rising sea levels, therefore construction of flood defences for the city is crucial.

“The Environment Agency has worked closely with the council, businesses and residents to ensure the scheme maintains the city’s connection to the Humber.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring the city is resilient and these vital defences are a significant step in the right direction.” Workers will remain on site until early in the New Year when they will be cleaning the area and removing safety fencing.

The Environment Agency’s area flood risk manager, Paul Stockhill, said: “Even with this level of investment, we can never prevent all of the damage caused by flooding, so it’s vital everyone knows their risk and how to keep loved ones, property and possessions safe.”

