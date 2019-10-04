Torrential rain forecast for Yorkshire this weekend as Met Office issues weather warning

Have your say

Heavy rain is forecast for Yorkshire this weekend and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sunday.

Torrential downpours battered the region earlier this week, causing localised flooding and urgent flood warnings for the River Ouse

A car submerged after the River Ouse burst its banks in March (Photo: PA/Danny Lawson)

The Met Office has issued another warning for rain this weekend with more flooding possible.

Some parts of the region could see 15 to 30mm of rain with the potential for as much as 40 to 50 mm in places, much of this falling during a six hour period on Sunday.

Spray and flooding on roads could making journey times longer and and there could be disruption to power supplies.

Saturday weather forecast

Saturday will see a mainly cloudy start with some light rain in places.

A few bright spells are possible during the day, but heavy rain will arrive overnight.

Maximum temperatures will reach 15C.

Sunday weather forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Sunday.

Heavy and persistent rain is expected from 10pm on Saturday night until at least the 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

The downpours could cause homes and businesses to flood and drivers are warned that spray and flooding could cause difficult driving conditions.

The Met Office also warn that bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer.

Temperatures are forecast as around 12C.

