The aftermath of Storm Christoph. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA)

The Met Office has revealed the status of Storm Wanda across Bonfire Night weekend and its impact, if any, on the UK.

It was announced on its website that areas across Scotland and northern England will be blustery with heavy rain this week as the storm moves southwards. The conditions are likely to weaken through the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why are storms named?

The decision to name storms was implemented by the Met Office in 2014, following America. On November 10, 2015, the first storm was named Abigail.

The Met Office believed that naming the storms would raise more awareness and alertness of them and how dangerous they can be.

It was also thought that by using names for each storm, the public can easily follow its status on all platforms; TV, radio, social media and so on.

How are they picked?

Just like with any democracy, the Met Office asks the public for suggestions for storm names.The most popular names are compiled into a list, as well as the names suggested by Met Eireann (the Irish Met Office).

The final selection of names are put in alphabetical order and they alternate between male and female names.