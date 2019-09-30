Urgent flood warnings for Yorkshire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Have your say

After a weekend of heavy rain, the severe weather is expected to continue across Yorkshire on Monday, September 30 and flood warnings have been issued.

Yesterday, flooding caused "severe disruption" to rail services across the region.

A car submerged after the River Ouse burst its banks in March (Photo: PA/Danny Lawson)

More rain is expected today and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Today, there are number of flood alerts in place across Yorkshire, including three serious flood warnings for York and Roecliffe.

At the River Ouse at Naburn Lock near York, the river is expected to peak to around 3.5 metres by Monday evening and incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.

Further up the River Ouse at York, the government has issued an urgent flood warning for riverside properties and footpaths in the city centre.

The flood information service advises walkers and drivers to avoid low-lying paths and roads near the River Ouse.

There is also a flood warning in place at Roecliffe Caravan Park by the River Ure and advice is to avoid the area and 'activate local or property flood plans'.

This is the full forecast for Yorkshire.

Monday, September 30

The Met Office says: "A mainly dry start with some bright or sunny spells through the morning.

"Perhaps an isolated shower for a time this afternoon, before cloud thickens from the south bringing evening rain.

"Maximum temperature 16 °C.

"Wet overnight with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, especially on east facing hills, as a northeasterly breeze picks up.

"Minimum temperature 10 °C."

Tuesday, October 1

The Met Office says: "A wet morning, and feeling chilly with a brisk northeast wind.

Slowly turning drier and brighter from the north through the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperature 12 °C."

Long term forecast for Yorkshire

The Met Office forecast for Wednesday, October 2 to Friday, October 4 says: Wednesday, largely dry with sunny spells but a chilly breeze.

"Thursday, a dry and chilly start, perhaps turning wetter and windy later.

"Friday, perhaps still unsettled, but very uncertain."

-> Met Office issues yellow weather warning as thunderstorms and flooding set to hit Yorkshire