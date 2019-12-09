Urgent weather warning issued for Yorkshire as wind set to batter county causing traffic chaos

Have your say

An urgent weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire - as wind is set to batter the county.

The yellow weather warning covers the whole of Yorkshire from 5am to 5pm on Tuesday (December 10)

Weather warning

The Met Office said delays to all transport types were 'likely'.

Some short term loss of power may also be possible due to the inclement weather.

The full statement said: "Very strong winds are expected during Tuesday and may cause some disruption.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer, made worse by spray and surface water.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible."