Urgent yellow weather warning issued for West Yorkshire with potential floods

An urgent weather warning has been issued for West Yorkshire - as heavy rain is set to cause potential flooding.

The Met Office have issued the warning for rain from 12am to 6pm on Friday.

The parameters of the warning include Huddersfield, Bradford, Dewsbury, Ilkley and Skipton.

Met Office said: "Heavy rainfall may bring some localised flooding across parts of Wales, central and northern England on Friday."

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, with bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer, Met Office said.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

Met Office said anyone driving should slow down in the conditions.

In their guidance, they said: "Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen.

"A good rule of thumb is ‘if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down’.

"If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears.

"If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.

"Use dipped headlights if visibility is seriously reduced.

"Gusts of wind can unsettle vehicles – grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands. This is particularly important when planning to overtake."