Weather forecast for weekend as Yorkshire set for heavy rain on Saturday

Yorkshire is set to be hit with heavy rain on Saturday as temperatures become cooler.

The weather is expected to be windy with some patchy light rain in north western parts on Friday, with a high of 22 degrees.

The day will be mainly dry, though cloudy in the south and east of the region.

On Saturday, heavy rain is expected for the majority of the day before clearing for Sunday.

It will be dry and chilly on Sunday night, remaining mainly dry on Monday.

According to the Met Office, the weather overall this weekend will be: "Breezy with variable cloud, dry for most."