Weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Yorkshire this weekend? Will we see any sun?

According to the Met Office, the weekend is generally expected to be dry but cloudy with a few sunny spells.

Saturday

It will mostly stay cloudy but dry through Saturday with brighter spells most likely to appear in the west in the afternoon, with some potential brief sunny spells. It is expected to turn cloudier into the evening and the maximum temperature is 18C.

Sunday

Again, mainly a dry day on Sunday with a mixture of bright or sunny spells. It is expected to turn cloudy overnight.

Outlook for the UK next week

The weather is expected to take a turn for the worse next week as there are likely to be showers or longer spells of rain, particularly across the western areas.

“Conditions are expected to become less settled through this period, though confidence is low at this time. Some parts of the east may well hang on to largely dry conditions for much of this period,” the Met Office stated.

It is predicted to be windy at times, particularly around some southern and western coasts and over hills, and there could potentially be some heavy rain with the risk of thunderstorms.