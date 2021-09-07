Rain is predicted across Yorkshire later this week. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The temperature across Yorkshire this week is expected to reach a high of 28C.

But it is also expected to rain later this week. Let’s take a look at a weather overview.

When will it be the hottest in Yorkshire?

Wednesday is expected to soar to a maximum of 28C. The weather will be dry with some light winds which should make for a glorious day.

Hayfever sufferers should also take comfort in knowing that the pollen levels will be moderate.

The weather means applying suncream on the day is advised.

When will it rain?

While the temperature will remain hot at 23C, Thursday will see a mixture of light and heavy showers throughout the day and potentially even thunder.