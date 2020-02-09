West Yorkshire bridge closed for 24 HOURS after being struck by shipping container carried by Storm Ciara floods

Have your say

A bridge in West Yorkshire has been closed by police for 24 hours - after being struck by a shipping container carried in the Storm Ciara floods.

Elland Bridge has been fully closed by officers following the shocking collision.

Elland Bridge cc Charles Heslett/BBC Radio Leeds

Local residents have been told not to cross and a cordon has been set in place at either end.

Pictures show officers guarding each end of the bridge.

It is believed the shipping container struck the bridge after being carried by flood waters from Storm Ciara.

The Met Office said Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds on Sunday.

Flying debris could lead to Injuries or danger to life, the forecast said.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs is expected.

Commuters should expect longer journey times and cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

Some roads and bridges will be closed - with the possibility of the Humber Bridge being closed for the first time ever.

Power cuts with the potential to affect other services will also hit mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties are all issues to be aware of, The Met Office stated.

Disruption to travel is also likely during Sunday.