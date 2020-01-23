"What is going on?!": Earthquake 'rattles homes' and wakes families in Teeside

A mini-earthquake has rattled homes in Teeside today.
A seismic station at Glaisdale near Whitby picked up a tremor which measured 2.8 on the richter scale this morning.
The quake was measured near Stockton-on-Tees, Teesside.
Residents in Middlesbrough also felt the quake.
Locals have been woken by the tremor.
Some took to social media questioning the cause of the tremor.
One said: "It woke me up, I had no idea, what is going on?!"
Another added: "It felt like the car rolled into the garage door."
One woman said: "I thought I was hallucinating because I've got flu."