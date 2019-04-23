When will thunder and heavy rain hit Yorkshire?

Have your say

After a scorching Easter weekend the sunshine has started to fade over Yorkshire.

The Easter weekend was a record breaker with the warmest Easter Monday on record across the UK.

It came after Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland each enjoyed their warmest Easter Sunday on record, according to the Met Office.

England's top Easter Sunday temperature of 24.6C at Heathrow fell short of the 2011 record when the mercury reached 25.3C in the Solent.

And as the mercury reached the mid-twenties parks, beaches and beer gardens across Yorkshire were packed out with people making the most of the warm weather.

But all good things must come to an end and the mini-heatwave is set to be replaced with heavy rain and thunder this week.

Wednesday

Wednesday is set to see a mixture of sunshine, cloud and thunderstorms, with a maximum temperature of 18C.

Thunder and light rain are set to hit from 3pm until around 6pm, with light rain continuing until around 7pm.

Thursday

Thursday is set to be dry at first before heavy showers move in during the day.

Heavy rain is expected to hit at 4pm.

Friday

Friday's forecast is for a cloudy day with occasional showers on before it is set to get wet and windy on Friday night.

Saturday

A few sunny spells will brighten up Saturday though there will also be blustery showers on Saturday afternoon.