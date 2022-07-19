A number of wildfires have broken out in Yorkshire on the hottest day the region has ever seen.
The temperature has hit 37 degrees in the country for the first time, beating the previous record of 36 in 2019.
But the scorching temperatures have led to fires breaking out across Yorkshire, and major incidents being declared by the emergency services.
A temperature of 40.3C was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon, beating the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.
The Met Office said at least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken the previous all-time record, from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey.
A huge fire broke out in Doncaster, sending plumes of smoke into the air and making the streets look like something more usually seen in Australian wildfires.
Houses are on fire in Barnsley and South Yorkshire Fire Service said it was at "many incidents" this evening.
South Yorkshire Police declared a major emergency this evening.
Humberside Fire and Rescue has issued advice after declaring a major incident due to the fires.
Here are some ways you can help reduce the likelihood of fires starting
- Don’t discard cigarettes or matches whilst walking or driving through the countryside
- Don’t have BBQs in unauthorised areas and make sure it is cold before it is disposed of correctly - never leave it unattended
- Don’t start campfires in the countryside
- Don’t discard rubbish – litter such as reflective cans and glass can start fires
- Report any evidence of illegal fire setting activity
In an event of a fire
- Move to a safe place and call the fire service on 999 immediately, provide as much detail as you can – size of fire, location and terrain
- Don’t tackle the fire
- If you haven’t already, evacuate the area as soon as possible – these fires can spread fast
Major incident in Humberside
A major incident has now been declared by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.
A statement said: “Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has declared a major incident due to the unprecedented number of 999 calls being taken during today's record-breaking heatwave.
“We are urging people to only call 999 if they have a genuine emergency or if there’s an immediate risk to life. Our Control Room is responding to a very high volume of 999 calls and mobilising crews to fires across the Humber region.
“If you smell smoke in the area, please keep windows and doors closed. During prolonged periods of high temperatures and minimal rainfall, grass and foliage can be at risk of fire as everything is very dry.”
Hottest ever day
Road closure
Aysgarth Fall
Incredibly, Aysgarth Falls has run dry following the heatwave.
Houses on fire in Barnsley
A number of houses are on fire in Moorland Avenue, in Barnsley.
Firefighters doing an incredible job
Firefighters are doing an incredible job in extremely testing circumstances this evening.
Major incident
Emergency services in South Yorkshire have declared a major incident.
A joint statement said: “The emergency services working across South Yorkshire have now declared a major incident due to the demand on services from fires across the county. The fires are being prioritised in relation to risk to life and risk to property.
“ All of the agencies are working closely to bring resources together and minimise risk. Please avoid calling 999 unless life is at risk. “
Some good news
We’ll kick off with some good news.
All lanes on the M1 southbound are now open after a fire on the roadside earlier today.
