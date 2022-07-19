A number of wildfires have broken out in Yorkshire on the hottest day the region has ever seen.

The temperature has hit 37 degrees in the country for the first time, beating the previous record of 36 in 2019.

But the scorching temperatures have led to fires breaking out across Yorkshire, and major incidents being declared by the emergency services.

Fires have broken out across Yorkshire

A temperature of 40.3C was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon, beating the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.

The Met Office said at least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken the previous all-time record, from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey.

A huge fire broke out in Doncaster, sending plumes of smoke into the air and making the streets look like something more usually seen in Australian wildfires.

Houses are on fire in Barnsley and South Yorkshire Fire Service said it was at "many incidents" this evening.

South Yorkshire Police declared a major emergency this evening.