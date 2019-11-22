Yellow weather warning across Yorkshire this weekend as non-stop rain predicted

Have your say

A yellow weather warning has been set across Yorkshire this weekend as non-stop rain is predicted.

Forecasters have warned that persistent rain may lead to some flooding and disruption.

The Met Office said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is "likely" and spray and flooding on roads will "probably" make journey times longer.

Bus and train services will also be affected.

Interruption to power supplies and other services likely

Saturday is forecast to be overcast and dull with rain persisting in most places.

It will be a cold day with brisk southeasterly winds.

Heavy rain is forecast to start 5am until 6pm in North and West Yorkshire, and from 6pm into Sunday morning there will be light rain.

South Yorkshire will see the heavy rain ease up slightly earlier at 5pm.

In East Yorkshire, the heavy rain will ease at 4pm but there will be strong winds along the coast.

Sunday will be mostly dry with rain and strong winds arriving overnight.