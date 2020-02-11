Yorkshire braces for snow and ice - extreme weather forecast in full

Have your say

Yorkshire is bracing itself for wintry conditions on Tuesday (11 Feb), as “heavy snow showers,” ice and cooler temperatures are set to hit the region.

“Heavy snow showers and icy surfaces are likely to lead to travel disruption, particularly over higher routes,” said the Met Office.

“Snow will gradually build, perhaps leading to accumulation of 10-15 cm on the highest routes.”

However, any snow accumulations over low ground are likely to be temporary, but icy surfaces are likely to cause problems.

Strong winds will also be an additional hazard, with gusts of 50-60 mph at times leading to drifting of snow over high ground.

What to expect from this weather warning:

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

The forecast for Yorkshire on Wednesday (12 Feb) explains that it will be “Windy through the morning with further wintry showers.

“These will ease through the afternoon with more sunshine and lighter winds, but it will remain cold for all.

“Turning wet and windy through Thursday, with heavy rain, possibly preceded by hill snow.

“Staying unsettled thereafter, with heavy rain and strong winds interspersed with drier spells. Becoming much milder.”