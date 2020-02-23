Yorkshire fire crews called to reports of people trapped in cars due to flooding

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to reports of people stuck inside cars in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Flooding struck Otley early on Saturday after heavy rainfall and parts of North Yorkshire were also affected including in Tadcaster and Masham.

Flooding in Otley on Saturday. Photo: Anthony Gill

On Saturday, fire crews were called out to Ripon after reports that a silver Vauxhall Astra had become stuck in about 1 ft of flood water.

Crews used water rescue equipment to wade out to the car but nobody was found inside it. Crews pushed it to the side of the road and left it with the owner to arrange recover.

On Saturday evening, at about 7pm, crews were called to Masham after reports four people were stuck inside a car, stranded in flood water.

Crews arrived and confirmed that occupants were not in danger and left the vehicle. A breakdown service was then attending to recover the car.

Forecasters predict more rain and wind for Yorkshire in the coming days, with a yellow weather warning in place for Monday.

An onslaught of heavy rain and sleet early on Monday morning could case more problems on the roads, the Met Office said.