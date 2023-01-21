A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for fog across Yorkshire - here are some tips for road users travelling in foggy conditions.

Freezing fog is expected to affect drivers and road users on Sunday, January 22, 2023 and cause travel delays in some areas across Yorkshire on Saturday night (from 11pm) and Sunday morning. The Met Office has issued the alert for various parts of North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire.

The weather service reassures that this freezing fog will gradually clear across the day on Sunday as cloud eventually spreads south eastwards across the region. Sunshine is likely to appear across the Humber area and it will remain dry and temperatures will be cold with a maximum temperature of 5C.

Regarding foggy weather, you can expect:

Wintry foggy scenes. (Pic credit: Michelle Adamson)

- Probable slower journey times by car, with delays to bus and train services possible

- Untreated surfaces may become slippery, leading to increased chance of accidents or injuries

- There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

Which parts of Yorkshire will be affected by fog?

Areas of freezing fog are predicted to develop on Saturday night, dense in places and maybe slow to clear on Sunday.

Visibility as low as 50 to 100 metres could occur in a few areas and some untreated surfaces could turn icy, this combination could mean potentially difficult driving conditions.

The areas affected by the yellow weather warning for fog are York, Hull, Doncaster, Selby, Howden, Pocklington, Castleford and Pontefract.

Top tips for road users travelling in fog

Travelling in fog can be extremely dangerous and fog can spread quickly and is often patchy.

Warnings of dense fog are issued when visibility is expected to fall below 200 metres. Sever disruption to transport occurs when the visibility falls below 50 metres.

Here are some tips for how to travel in fog.

- Avoid travel if possible

- Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a ‘white wall’ effect

- Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion

- Use fog lights, but always remember to turn them off when the visibility improves

- Don’t hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security

