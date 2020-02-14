Yorkshire man called Storm Denniss hits out at online trolls begging him not 'ruin their homes' this weekend

A man whose name is Storm Denniss is being menaced by online trolls asking him not to wreak havoc on their homes and gardens over the weekend.

Mr Denniss claims he has been receiving "random messages" from strangers online since the Met Office predicted a 1,200-mile wide storm of the same name to hit the region over the coming days.

A car trapped at Snake Pass in Derbyshire as Storm Dennis heads north this weekend. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Storm Dennis could bring up to a month's worth of rainfall in just 24 hours when it hits the UK tomorrow.

But 24-year-old Mr Denniss, from Whitby, says he has been hounded with emails since the storm was forecast on Tuesday, just two days after Storm Ciara brought floods to the region.

Areas of North and West Yorkshire were once again ravaged by floods following last weekend's storm, prompting former Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers to visit one part of Calderdale on Wednesday.

Mr Denniss said that he has been hit by an influx of more than 50 messages online from people asking him not to "show his face" and to go to "anger management" at the weekend.

Moody skies in Northumberland as Storm Dennis heads north this weekend. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

He said: "I started getting random messages from people I've never even heard of.

"They went into my spam folder on Facebook."

One of the messages reads: "Hey Storm Dennis don't be showing your face at the weekend I don't want to be blown over and be rolling down hill like Sonic the Hedgehog."

Another said: "Hi can you do me a favour and try avoiding West Yorkshire this week we have already had a battering with the weather this past week. Thanks."

Residents and business owners in York have already been affected by floods following Storm Ciara on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Luckily, Mr Denniss has been able to see the funny side of the messages.

He said: “I found it hilarious when the storm was named after me and my family started making jokes about it.

“People are definitely messaging me in a light-hearted way and I will get more because the storm has not even started yet.

“I’ve had loads of messages from people calling me names. I just sit there scrolling through it and find it hilarious. I know people aren’t being serious and are just having a laugh.

“It’s cool to have a storm named after me to be honest. I have joked that I want it to be a storm to remember now it has my name to it."

Not all the messages have been light-hearted however, with one reading: "I swear if you wreak my garden like Ciara I'm gonna f****** flip!"

"Don't be selfish to others go anger management before the weekend I'm begging you."

Weather warnings for Storm Dennis were upgraded on Thursday, with the Met Office warning of dangers to life.

There are currently three amber-level warnings in place in Yorkshire.

Mr Denniss continued: “I will keep my eye on how the storm progresses and I won’t be able to escape these messages until it’s over.

“I imagine if it does cause damage then it’ll only get worse too.

“I am concerned about how much damage it will cause and I do hope it won’t be too bad.”