The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Yorkshire - here is when they are expected to hit.

Between 2pm and 9pm today (September 9) a few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible that may lead to some disruption.

Yorkshire residents can expect spray and sudden flooding which may result in difficult driving conditions and road closures, a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services, a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with potential damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning northwards to include all of Lincolnshire and parts of Yorkshire.

A couple shelter under an umbrella during a dog walk during torrential rain and thunderstorms. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Whilst most places will remain dry, a few places may see heavy, slow moving showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Where they develop, heavy downpours are possible with 30 to 50 mm of rain possible in one to two hours or less. Large hail and lightning are likely additional hazards.

The same weather warning has been issued across parts of Yorkshire between 2pm and 11.59pm tomorrow (September 10). These thunderstorms may bring disruption during Sunday afternoon and evening.

Residents may expect flooding of homes and businesses, a chance of delays and cancellations to public transport, spray and sudden flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, some communities might become cut off if roads are flooded, power cuts may occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost and fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life.

Chief meteorologist at Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: “Although much of the UK will see high temperatures and sunny skies continue on Saturday, in what has a possibility of being the hottest day of the year so far, there’s also the potential for some thunderstorms, which has resulted in a yellow weather warning being issued for much of central England and parts of east Wales.

“Temperatures will begin to trend downwards from Saturday in the far northwest of Scotland, with a cold front gradually moving south through the weekend, bringing with it the risk of some heavy and thundery downpours on Sunday as well. However, the southeast will hold on to the high temperatures the longest and could still reach 32C on Sunday.”

Here are the dates and times thunderstorms are expected to hit various areas in Yorkshire.

When are thunderstorms expected to hit Yorkshire?

Leeds

Residents in this city are expected to see thunderstorms on September 10 at 11am and 1pm.

York

Thunderstorms are expected to hit York today and tomorrow. On September 9 thunderstorms are expected at 8pm and 9pm, whereas on September 10 they are expected at 11am, 3pm and 4pm.

Sheffield

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Sheffield today at around 2pm.

Huddersfield

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Huddersfield tomorrow at 11am.

Wakefield

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Wakefield three times tomorrow: 12pm, 3pm and 6pm.

Barnsley

Thunderstorms are expected in Barnsley at around 5pm today.

Beverley

They are expected at 7pm and 8pm today in Beverley.

Whitby

Tomorrow thunderstorms are expected in Whitby at around 4pm.

Dewsbury

Tomorrow thunderstorms are expected in Dewsbury at around 11am and 1pm.

Knaresborough

Tomorrow thunderstorms are expected in Knaresborough at around 4pm.

Grassington