Yorkshire villages to get flood warnings via text or email as part of new service

The Environment Agency has announced a number of villages in Yorkshire will now be a part of the new flood warning service thanks to extra funding from the Government.

The villages which are now covered by the scheme are Newton Kyme and Kirkby Wharfe near Tadcaster, Poppleton near York, Bardsey, East Keswick and East Rigton near Wetherby and Bedale in North Yorkshire.

Paul Stockhill, Environment Agency area flood risk manager said: “We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

Some Yorkshire residents will now get a text message when their home or business is at risk from flooding

“However, the climate emergency means we cannot prevent all flooding – so we’re working to make communities resilient to future flooding.

"We want to ensure that everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding which is why we're pleased that people in this area will now be able to receive our free flood warning service."

There are three types of warnings; a flood alert advises residents to pack a bag of things they may need should their home be flooded, a flood warning means residents should turn off gas, electricity and water and move pets and family to a safe place, and a severe flood warning means residents are in immediate danger and should follow advice from emergency services.

As a result of the new service, an extra 62,000 properties will be covered. Homes and businesses will be auto-enrolled onto the service through their mobile network.