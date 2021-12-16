The agency has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, which lasts from 9pm tonight (December 16) to 12pm tomorrow (December 17).

The warning area stretches along the eastern coast of England, from Norwich all the way up to Middlesbrough, meaning flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Leeds Bradford Airport and Teesside Airport could all be affected.

There are also likely to be delays to bus and train timetables, the Met Office said.

Fog is set to cause travel disruption

It says: "Fog can particularly affect road and air travel due to reduced visibility.

"According to the Highway Code headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres. Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights - especially fog lights - are working properly."

Warnings of dense fog are issued when visibility is expected to fall below 200 metres. Severe disruption occurs when the visibility falls below 50 metres.

The Met Office's advice for travelling when there is fog says:

- Avoid travel if possible

- Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect

- Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion

- Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves

- Don't hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security