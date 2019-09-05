Yorkshire weather forecast: Bright start but this is when cloud and rain could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to a mixed bag on Thursday 5 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to a mixed bag on Thursday 5 September, with sunshine and cloud

The Met Office said: “A dry and largely sunny morning however, cloud will move in later, with rain or showers in the afternoon.

“Dry with some clear spells in the evening.” Maximum temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Friday will be windy, with rain clearing to sunshine and isolated showers.

“Sunny intervals and perhaps the odd shower near coasts on Saturday. Chilly start on Sunday, dry but increasingly cloudy,” adds the Met Office.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 8 September to Tuesday 17 September said: “It should be a chilly and bright start to Sunday for many and remaining largely dry too. Cloud builds through the afternoon but there should still be some bright or sunny spells.

“Perhaps breezy with light rain in the far northwest.

“Next week will probably be rather changeable with spells of rain. Some drier, brighter and quieter interludes expected too, these most frequent in the south.”