Yorkshire weather forecast: Bright sunshine and warm temperatures

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be bright on Saturday 14 September, with sunshine throughout the day.

Saturday will be dry with pleasantly warm sunny spells, although the sunshine may turn more hazy later.

Freshening winds will become gusty, especially across the hills. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Sunday, largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain at times. Monday and Tuesday, mostly dry with sunny spells, although some scattered showers likely, especially Tuesday. Cooler and breezy at times.”

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 17 September to Thursday 26 September said: “Tuesday starts cloudy with some drizzle in the south. This will gradually clear with sunny spells developing for most, although showers are likely in the north.

“The rest of the week sees predominantly settled conditions across the UK, with any wet and windy weather confined to the far north. There'll be some warm sunshine by day, but some chilly nights with overnight fog patches possible.

“This weather pattern is likely to continue through the rest of the period, with drier and more settled conditions probable for many, especially across the south, while any windier conditions with rain or showers most likely across the north.”