Yorkshire weather forecast: Bright sunshine and warmer temperatures

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be bright on Friday 13 September, with sunshine throughout the day.

The Met Office said: “Friday will be dry with prolonged spells of sunshine and light winds.

“Feeling warm in the sunshine during the day, but soon becoming chilly in the evening.” Maximum temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tomorrow will remain dry and largely sunny, but it will also be breezy.

A bright start Sunday, but cloud and outbreaks of rain spreading south through the day. It will be cloudy on Monday with patchy light rain.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 17 September to Thursday 26 September said: “Tuesday starts cloudy with some drizzle in the south. This will gradually clear with sunny spells developing for most, although showers are likely in the north.

“The rest of the week sees predominantly settled conditions across the UK, with any wet and windy weather confined to the far north. There'll be some warm sunshine by day, but some chilly nights with overnight fog patches possible.

“This weather pattern is likely to continue through the rest of the period, with drier and more settled conditions probable for many, especially across the south, while any windier conditions with rain or showers most likely across the north.”