Yorkshire weather forecast: Drizzle, scattered showers and some sunny spells set to hit

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 12 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain

This morning will be largely cloudy, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. In the afternoon the cloud should break up to allow some sunny spells to develop. However, “a few showers are also likely, turning heavy at times,” adds the Met Office. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers this evening. These will ease across much of the region, leaving a largely dry and clear night, although showers may continue to affect western parts. Minimum temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with sunny spells during the morning, but patchy cloud will increase in the afternoon as scattered showers develop. The Met Office adds that these will turn “heavy and perhaps thundery at times.” Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 16 August to Sunday 25 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.

“This is likely to bring spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, especially in the west or northwest.

“These will be interspersed by brighter and showery interludes across the UK. It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west.”