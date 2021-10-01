Yorkshire weather forecast: Grab a jumper and an umbrella - autumn has well and truly arrived in Yorkshire

Autumn is here. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Planning to leave the house this weekend?

Don’t forget to pick up a jumper and umbrella on your way out the door - according to The Met Office, the heavens are expected to open.

It’s not all bad news, however.

Let’s take a look at the Met Office’s weather predictions for the upcoming week.

Friday

Early rain on Friday will clear to give way to a bright but windy day.

Some blustery showers will push in from the west throughout the day, which may turn heavy in places and the maximum temperature will be 15C.

It will remain breezy overnight, with some outbreaks of rain and showers.

The sky will then clear up in the east, leading to some cooler temperatures in rural areas.

The minimum temperature overnight will be 5C.

Saturday

The day will get increasingly windy with some potential heavy and annoyingly persistent rain in the afternoon.

Gales are expected over the hills and on the coastline, with wind and rain easing later in the day. The maximum temperature will be 13C.

Sunday to Tuesday

Sunday and Monday will be showery and this precipitation could be heavy at times - it may even turn thundery.

Sunday will be breezy but the wind could ease by Monday, according to The Met Office

Rain or showers are expected on Tuesday when it will be colder and windy on the coast.

Outlook for the UK next week

The Met Office predicts an unsettled period of weather which is likely to spread across the UK through the first part of this period.

Many areas are expected to be showery with longer spells of rain, which could get heavy at times. Whilst some intervals could be drier and brighter, strong winds are also possible in places, especially along the coast.

“Temperatures are likely to be below average. During the second half of this period, indications are that drier and more settled weather may begin to develop across the south of the UK,” the Met Office said.