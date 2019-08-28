Yorkshire weather forecast: Gusty winds, heavy rain and cooler temperatures

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 28 August, with sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

This morning will see cloud clear to some bright or sunny intervals, but the odd showery outbreak of rain is possible.

Cloud will then thickening into the afternoon, with more persistent rain spreading northeast. Feeling much cooler than recent days. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

This evening rain will clear eastwards, although possibly turning heavy for a time.

The Met Office said: “Clear spells then developing by the early hours of Thursday, and turning rather chilly, especially in prone rural spots.”

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

“A brighter but breezy day, with the best of any sunshine in the east. Winds becoming gusty through the afternoon, with isolated showers possible,” adds the Met Office. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 1 September to Tuesday 10 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas.

“It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”