Yorkshire weather forecast: Hot day but this is when torrential downpours will hit

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 27 August, with bright skies and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Yorkshire?

This morning will be a fine and sunny start, with hot temperatures, especially in the south of the region.

Cloud will increase during the afternoon, with heavy and thundery showers developing.

“These bringing some blustery and torrential downpours, and perhaps the odd spot of hail,” adds the Met Office. Maximum temperature of 30C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Heavy, thundery showers easing away through the evening, will all parts dry by midnight.

“Clear spells follow, before cloud thickens again by dawn, with further showery outbreaks of rain likely.”

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tomorrow will be rather cloudy, with outbreaks of showery rain likely throughout.

These will turn heavy and persistent in places by late afternoon. Feeling much cooler than recent days.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 31 August to Monday 9 September said: “It will be unsettled this weekend.

“On Saturday, rain will gradually clear the southeast through the day, with sunshine and showers for much of the country. The showers will be heaviest in the north and west, with the risk of hail and thunder.

“Gales will be possible in the far northwest and it will feel cool for the time of year.

“The south will become drier on Monday but for the start of September, it will probably be fairly unsettled nationwide.”