Yorkshire weather forecast: How long will the sunshine last?

Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far and the rest of the Easter weekend looks set to stay sizzling.

Temperatures reached the mid-twenties on Saturday and thousands of people headed to parks, beaches and gardens to soak up some rays.

The sun shining down on the Ackworth Tractor Rally at Pontefract

The hottest temperature was recorded by the Met Office when the thermometer hit 25.5C in Gosport, Hampshire, at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday, and the mercury could rise as high as 27C on Easter Monday, according to Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts.

She said: "The very warm sunshine continues right through the bank holiday weekend. We could still see more record-breaking temperatures tomorrow and on Easter Monday too."

Read more: Leeds sizzles in beautiful Easter bank holiday sunshine

Ms Roberts described the temperatures as "way above average" for the time of year and said that most Britons are enjoying dry, sunny and very warm conditions under fine clear skies.

So how does the forecast look for the rest of the week?

People soaking up the sunshine in Leeds over the Easter weekend

Easter Monday

The forecast is for a dry day with good spells of sunshine on Easter Monday. The sky will gradually become hazy during the afternoon.

It's set to be another warm day, though will be breezy and feel cooler along the coast. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Tuesday

Another dry day is forecast with spells of hazy sunshine. It will feel cooler at the coast and it will be breezy.

Wednesday

Wednesday is set to be an increasingly cloudy day, and there is likely to be thundery showers later on on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday

Temperatures are set to dip to the low teens with rain forecast for most of the afternoon.

Friday

The sun looks set to have all but vanished on Friday, with heavy rain forecast for the afternoon.

Read more: LIVE updates as firefighters tackle Ilkley Moor fire