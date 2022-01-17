It warned that the foggy conditions would likely cause slower travel and possible disruption in places across the region.

Motorists should expect slower journey times and possible hazardous driving conditions while the warning is in place, with delays to bus and train services also possible.

Flights could also be delayed or cancelled due to the fog.

Fog is expected to cause travel disruption from 7pm on Monday night (January 17)

However, it’s not all bad news, with “plenty of sunshine” also on the way, according to The Met Office. Monday will mainly be fine with light winds and some welcome sunny spells peppered throughout - and a maximum temperature of 11C.

Mist and fog patches will develop throughout the evening, and lasting clear spells will see frost in many areas of Yorkshire. The mercury could drop as low as -5C overnight.

On Tuesday morning, early mist patches are expected to gradually lift to low cloud - which will be most persistent over the Dales. Elsewhere, sunny spells will develop.

The temperature will feel a little colder than at the start of the week, with a high of 8C.

Further fine days are expected for the remainder of the week - but it won’t all be plain sailing.