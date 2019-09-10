Have your say

Yorkshire weather forecast: Mist, fog, sunshine and isolated showers

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 10 September, with mist, fog, sunshine and showers

Tuesday will see early mist, fog and low cloud soon clearing. It will then be a largely dry and fine day, with brighter spells and increasing amounts of sunshine, although a chance of isolated afternoon showers. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

It will be “Windy, with sunshine and showers Wednesday after overnight rain,” said the Met Office.

“Rain spreading quickly east Thursday, heaviest across the Pennines. Warmer and drier for some eastern parts. Dry and sunny Friday.”

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 13 September to Sunday 22 September said: “Friday is likely to be dry and bright in the south, but windy with blustery showers in the north.

“The dry and bright conditions are likely to spread further north for next weekend, leaving just the far north with wetter and windier weather.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year but chilly nights in the south may cause some early morning fog.”