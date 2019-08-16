Yorkshire weather forecast: Persistent heavy rain and strong winds hit Yorkshire

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be dull on Friday 16 August, with rain throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be dull on Friday 16 August, with rain throughout most of the day

This morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading east. These will be heavy and persistent at times, mainly across the Pennines, whilst eastern parts will see the best of the drier spells. Strong and blustery winds are also likely. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Tonight will see rain and strong winds easing, but heavy blustery showers are briefly possible across the Dales. It will turn mostly dry, with clear spells, although the chance of isolated showers by dawn. Minimum temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

On Saturday, “Sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud are expected”, explains the Met Office.

It will also be rather breezy, with further scattered blustery showers developing. However, most parts will likely stay dry. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 20 August to Thursday 29 August said: “Tuesday will be cool and bright with a mixture of sunshine and showers, although winds will be lighter and showers less widespread.

“Thereafter, there is a trend for the weather to become more settled across many parts of the UK as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

“This will allow increasingly dry and bright weather to develop with rain and strong winds generally becoming confined to the north and northwest.”