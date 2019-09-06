Yorkshire weather forecast: Rain, sunshine and cloud set to hit the region

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to a mixed bag on Friday 6 September, with rain, cloud and sunshine.

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

Friday will see morning rain or showers slowly clearing south to leave a largely dry, occasionally bright afternoon.

It will be occasionally cloudy, with the odd shower across the Pennines. Winds moderating. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Saturday, sunny intervals and largely dry.

“Chilly start Sunday, then dry, bright but turning cloudier later. Monday, rain, some heavy, slowly clearing southeast to blustery showers.”

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 10 September to Thursday 19 September said: “Although a few showers may affect the far southeast during Tuesday, most areas will stay dry with some sunshine for a time.

“Outbreaks of rain will move into northwestern areas through the afternoon and it will become windy, with a chance of coastal gales later.

“The remainder of the week is likely to stay rather changeable.”