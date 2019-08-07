Yorkshire weather forecast: Scattered showers and sunny spells

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 7 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

This morning is set to see scattered showers and sunny spells, with the odd heavier shower at first.

However, these showers will become lighter and more isolated through the day, leaving a mostly dry evening.

“Breezy at times, but feeling pleasant enough in sunshine,” said the Met Office. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Most places becoming dry overnight. Cloudier at times across the Pennines, but clear spells developing to the east, with winds easing a little.”

Minimum temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with sunny spells, but there will likely be the odd afternoon shower. It will feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine, with lighter winds. Maximum temperature of 22C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 11 August to Tuesday 20 August said: “Unsettled weather will continue through Sunday, but showers probably fewer and lighter than on Saturday.

“Strong winds, particularly in the south at first, will continue to ease throughout the day.

“Monday is likely to be drier and brighter, but still some showers around. Further rain, possibly heavy is likely to spread from the west by Tuesday.”